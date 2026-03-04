Sirens in central Israel and Jerusalem; two soldiers moderately wounded on Lebanon border

Sirens sounded across central Israel, Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank Wednesday afternoon following a combined barrage launched from Iran and Lebanon , with reports of interception debris falling in Jerusalem. No injuries were immediately reported.

Emergency teams were dispatched after several reports of interception fragments landing in Jerusalem, according to initial reports. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said it had not received reports of casualties.

Footage of an interception in Jerusalem

Vehicle hit by shrapnel in Jerusalem

Fragment that fell in Jerusalem

The latest alerts came shortly after additional sirens were activated in northern Israel, including the Galilee and the Golan Heights.

Earlier, the Israeli military said two soldiers from the 401st Brigade were moderately wounded by anti-tank fire in southern Lebanon. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment and their families were notified, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Running to the protected area in Habima, Tel Aviv

Sirens map: central Israel, Jerusalem

Separate alerts were also issued in the Jordan Valley over suspected drone infiltration, including in several communities in the area.

In northern Israel earlier in the afternoon, two rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the Carmel and Haifa Bay region, the military said. One rocket was intercepted and the other fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.

Impact in central Israel

The IDF also released footage showing a missile boat intercepting a drone launched from Lebanon. The military said naval forces have been participating in air defense efforts since the start of Operation Roaring Lion , identifying and intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles launched toward Israel.

Footage of the bombing of the Iranian warship

Footage of a drone interception by an Israeli Navy missile boat