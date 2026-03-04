Sirens in central Israel and Jerusalem; two soldiers moderately wounded on Lebanon border

Sirens sounded in central Israel, Jerusalem and the West Bank shortly after a combined Iran-Lebanon barrage intercepted with no injuries

Sirens sounded across central Israel, Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank Wednesday afternoon following a combined barrage launched from Iran and Lebanon, with reports of interception debris falling in Jerusalem. No injuries were immediately reported.
Emergency teams were dispatched after several reports of interception fragments landing in Jerusalem, according to initial reports. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said it had not received reports of casualties.
Footage of an interception in Jerusalem
(Video: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law)
5 View gallery
רכב שנפגע מרסיס בירושליםרכב שנפגע מרסיס בירושלים
Vehicle hit by shrapnel in Jerusalem
(Photo: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law)
5 View gallery
רסיס שנפל בירושליםרסיס שנפל בירושלים
Fragment that fell in Jerusalem
(Photo: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law)
The latest alerts came shortly after additional sirens were activated in northern Israel, including the Galilee and the Golan Heights.
Earlier, the Israeli military said two soldiers from the 401st Brigade were moderately wounded by anti-tank fire in southern Lebanon. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment and their families were notified, the Israel Defense Forces said.
5 View gallery
רצים למרחב המוגן בהבימה, ת"ארצים למרחב המוגן בהבימה, ת"א
Running to the protected area in Habima, Tel Aviv
(Photo: Moti Kimchi)
5 View gallery
אזעקות בירושלים ובמרכזאזעקות בירושלים ובמרכז
Sirens map: central Israel, Jerusalem
(Photo: Cumta)
Separate alerts were also issued in the Jordan Valley over suspected drone infiltration, including in several communities in the area.
In northern Israel earlier in the afternoon, two rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the Carmel and Haifa Bay region, the military said. One rocket was intercepted and the other fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.
5 View gallery
נפילה באיזור המרכזנפילה באיזור המרכז
Impact in central Israel
(Photo: According to Section 27A of the Copyright Law)
The IDF also released footage showing a missile boat intercepting a drone launched from Lebanon. The military said naval forces have been participating in air defense efforts since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, identifying and intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles launched toward Israel.
Footage of the bombing of the Iranian warship
(Video: Department of War)
Footage of a drone interception by an Israeli Navy missile boat
(Video: IDF Spokesperson)
Throughout the afternoon, sirens were activated in multiple waves across northern and central Israel as the military detected launches toward the country. Authorities instructed residents in affected areas to enter protected spaces until further notice.
First published: 16:38, 03.04.26
