UAE activates missile sirens for first time since July 12

Missile warning sirens were activated in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday after the country’s air defense systems detected a missile threat, authorities said.

Residents reported receiving missile alerts on their mobile phones as warning systems were activated across the country. These were the first missile sirens reported in the UAE since July 12.

Iranian missile strike in Dubai last March ( Photo: AFP )

The Emirati Defense Ministry said on X that it “confirms its full readiness to respond to any threat and maintain the sovereignty, security and stability of the United Arab Emirates.”

The ministry had earlier said its air defense systems had detected a missile threat but did not immediately provide details about its origin, intended target or whether an interception had taken place.