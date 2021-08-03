Jerusalem area fire closes off main highway, forces residents to evacuate

At least 14 fire-fighting teams assisted by six aircraft were deployed near Shoresh and Sho'eva as crews attempted to keep the flames away from houses, only 100 meters (300 yards) away, as more than 60 homes were evacuated.

a summer camp housing a group of 850 teenagers, a gas station and a nearby shopping center was also evacuated as police and firefighters urged the public to adhere to instructions in order to stay safe.

Head of the Yehuda headquarters council, Niv Weisel said he would is providing assistance and lodging for residents forced out of their homes. "We are working as fast as we can to extinguish the fire," he said.

