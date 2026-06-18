Mojtaba Khamenei breaks silence on US deal: ‘I had a different view, but approved it’

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first statement after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, saying he had held “a different view” but ultimately approved the move.

“As you know, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and the United States,” said the statement issued on Khamenei’s behalf, again in written form rather than on video.

“The president of the United States is the one who, out of weakness and need, used all available means to achieve this goal,” the statement said.

According to the message, Khamenei had in fact opposed the agreement in principle. “In principle, I had a different view, but I gave my approval, taking into account the commitment given to me by the president, in his capacity as chairman of the Supreme National Security Council, on his own behalf and on behalf of the council members, to preserve the rights of the Iranian people and the resistance front,” the statement said.

The statement also said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had “explicitly declared his responsibility” and said Iran would not submit to the American side if Washington tried to impose terms of expansion or make additional demands.