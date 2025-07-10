Trump seeks legacy as peacemaker, says Republicans Overseas Israel chair

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to be seen as a peacemaker, according to Marc Zell of Republicans Overseas Israel.
“He's been saying this throughout the campaign,” Zell emphasized. “It's really been really a hallmark of his foreign policy. He's for peace. He wants to be seen as a peacemaker.”
Zell said this is why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s gift of a letter recommending Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize was so fitting. But he added that Trump isn’t concerned about the prize itself. Rather, “the idea of going down to history as a major peacemaker is very important.”
