Trump seeks legacy as peacemaker, says Republicans Overseas Israel chair

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to be seen as a peacemaker, according to Marc Zell of Republicans Overseas Israel.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to be seen as a peacemaker, according to Marc Zell of Republicans Overseas Israel.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to be seen as a peacemaker, according to Marc Zell of Republicans Overseas Israel.

“He's been saying this throughout the campaign,” Zell emphasized. “It's really been really a hallmark of his foreign policy. He's for peace. He wants to be seen as a peacemaker.”

“He's been saying this throughout the campaign,” Zell emphasized. “It's really been really a hallmark of his foreign policy. He's for peace. He wants to be seen as a peacemaker.”

“He's been saying this throughout the campaign,” Zell emphasized. “It's really been really a hallmark of his foreign policy. He's for peace. He wants to be seen as a peacemaker.”