Trump seeks legacy as peacemaker, says Republicans Overseas Israel chair

Marc Zell of Republicans Overseas Israel: 'He wants to be seen as a peacemaker'

ILTV, Lidar Grave-Lazi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Peace
Peace activist
Donald Trump
ILTV
U.S. President Donald Trump wants to be seen as a peacemaker, according to Marc Zell of Republicans Overseas Israel.
“He's been saying this throughout the campaign,” Zell emphasized. “It's really been really a hallmark of his foreign policy. He's for peace. He wants to be seen as a peacemaker.”
Zell said this is why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s gift of a letter recommending Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize was so fitting. But he added that Trump isn’t concerned about the prize itself. Rather, “the idea of going down to history as a major peacemaker is very important.”
Watch the full interview:
2ND WHITE HOUSE MEET
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""