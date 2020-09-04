Former Italian PM Berlusconi has pneumonia after positive coronavirus test -ANSA

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, has the early stages of double pneumonia, national news agency ANSA reported on Friday.

