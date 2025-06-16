Victims suffocated under burning rubble after Iran missile strike on Haifa, officials say

Three people were killed overnight in Haifa after an Iranian missile struck near a residential building, triggering a fire and partial building collapse, authorities said Monday.

According to initial assessments, the victims were sheltering in an interior room believed to be the most secure part of the building when the missile hit. The blast ignited a fire, which spread quickly and caused part of the building to collapse, trapping the occupants beneath the rubble.

Imapct site of Iranian ballistic missile in Haifa ( Video: Lior El-Hai, Magen David Adom )

Heavy smoke filled the place, and officials said the extreme heat at the scene likely gave the victims little chance of survival. Investigators believe they may have died from smoke inhalation and heat exposure.

The victims' bodies were recovered from the rubble after several hours of searching. Two other people were lightly wounded in the attack.

The IDF had reported earlier that dozens of ballistic missiles were launched from Iran during the night in two separate salvos.

3 View gallery The scene in Haifa ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

According to The Guardian, the British maritime security firm Ambrey said fires were seen at an energy facility near Haifa after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel. The firm said it reviewed video footage showing Israeli air defenses intercepting the barrage, followed by impacts from two hypersonic missiles.

In a related incident over the weekend, Bazan, the company that operates Haifa’s oil refineries, said one of the earlier Iranian strikes caused limited damage to pipeline infrastructure on site but did not result in injuries.

3 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Shir Torem )

Direct and deadly missile strikes were also reported overnight in Petah Tikva and Bnei Brak, with additional damage caused by explosions in Tel Aviv.

In Petah Tikva, four people were killed when a missile struck a residential building. According to a preliminary assessment by Home Front Command, the missile—described as particularly heavy—hit the wall separating two fortified security rooms (mamads) in the building, rendering the protective spaces ineffective. Two of the victims were inside one of the rooms that sustained a direct hit. The other two, authorities believe, were outside the protected space—one in the apartment above and another in a neighboring building, both killed by the blast wave.

3 View gallery Devastation in Bnei Brak ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

In Bnei Brak, an 80-year-old man was killed when a missile hit a school. Magen David Adom paramedic David Suissa said, “As we carried out a search through the rubble together with the Home Front Command and other emergency forces, we found the man trapped and unconscious. We assisted in the rescue, but during the medical checks, we were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.”

Haifa was struck just hours earlier

Shortly before the deadly missile strike, another direct missile hit from Iran was recorded in Haifa, leaving 11 people wounded—a 72-year-old woman in moderate condition suffering from smoke inhalation, six with minor injuries and four who were treated for shock. They were taken to Bnei Zion, Carmel and Rambam hospitals in the city.

The strike caused damage to the local electrical grid, and Israel Electric Corporation crews worked to neutralize safety hazards, including downed power lines.

The street was closed to traffic, and Haifa Municipality opened an evacuation center for affected residents at a nearby school, staffed by welfare and mental health professionals. Meanwhile, municipal crews began clearing damaged cars, removing debris and restoring public areas. “The rapid response by the forces and the discipline of residents saved lives,” Mayor Yona Yahav said.

Direct hit in Haifa ( Video: Elad Gershgorn, Lior El-Hai )

Omer, a resident of a nearby street, shared: “I was in the shelter with my children when suddenly we heard a massive explosion with a strong shockwave. The whole house shook. For a moment, we thought it landed on us. Only after going outside did we realize it struck about 250 meters away. I don't remember ever hearing such a blast.”

Nofar, who lives on a street that was severely damaged, added: “We don’t have a safe room in our home because of objections from the neighbors. Luckily, we weren’t home — we were at my parents’ place. People started calling, saying it was our house that got hit. A neighbor said everything was shattered. You can’t even get close to the house.”