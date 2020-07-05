Lapid raps blanket 50-person cap for venues

Opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed on Sunday the government for imposing a blanket 50-person limit for all event halls and bars, saying the size of each venue should have been taken into account.
“There is no logic in the directive to limit it to 50 people in every place. The order should have been taken with [consideration for] the size of the venue, but no one in this lazy government is working,” he tweeted.
The government rule will cause the financial ruin of hundreds of thousands, he added.