No safety net: daring ‘Spider-Man of Yemen’ dies after volcano stunt goes wrong

Yemen mourned Sunday the death of Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar, also known as Qaqaa Antar al-Absi, a 30-year-old climber known as the “Spider-Man of Yemen” for dramatic videos showing him scaling cliffs barefoot and without safety equipment.

Bin Antar died after falling into the crater of the Kharadat Damt volcano in northern Dhale province in southern Yemen.

Al-Qaqa bin Antar, known as the 'Spider-Man of Yemen,' performs climbing stunts on rocky slopes without safety equipment

Bin Antar, who made a living from his stunts, reportedly was climbing without ropes or other safety gear when he fell. A video circulating on Arab social media was described by some users as showing the fatal fall, but one Arab outlet said the footage was from 2025 and did not show the deadly incident.

According to Arab media reports, bin Antar slipped during the climb and fell dozens of meters into the crater of the extinct volcano, which contains hot water. The area is known for steep rock formations, making it especially dangerous without proper safety equipment. Al Jazeera quoted a witness as saying bin Antar landed on his back and head and was bleeding from his ears and face.

5 View gallery Al-Qaqa bin Antar, nicknamed the 'Spider-Man of Yemen,' climbs a rocky cliff without ropes or safety gear

5 View gallery Al-Qaqa bin Antar, nicknamed the 'Spider-Man of Yemen,' climbs a rocky cliff without ropes or safety gear

Rescue efforts began Friday, but civil defense teams were able to recover his body only after extensive efforts Saturday. Stages of the recovery operation were documented and shared widely on Arab social media.

Mohammed al-Qans, commander of the Yemeni Civil Defense diving and rescue unit, carried out what the organization described as “one of the most difficult and dangerous rescue missions in Yemen” when he descended to the bottom of the volcano to recover bin Antar’s body. The operation was carried out in extreme conditions, including intense heat rising from the volcano, reports said.

5 View gallery Al-Qaqa bin Antar stands near the opening of the extinct Kharadat Damt volcano in Yemen

Bin Antar became known for his ability to climb rugged rocky slopes and cling to rock faces without any equipment. Reports described him as moving with exceptional speed and skill. But those abilities were not enough in his final moments.

It was not his first climb at the same volcano. Videos posted on social media show him at the site on previous occasions. In one video from April, he is seen climbing up and down the volcano’s slope for several minutes, with Arabic captions on the footage, while entertaining viewers with calisthenics-style stunts, including a human flag pose as he gripped the rocks with his hands. Reports said he also used his climbing skills to assist in rescue operations.

5 View gallery Rescue personnel work to recover the body of Al-Qaqa bin Antar from the crater of the Kharadat Damt volcano in southern Yemen

5 View gallery Members of Yemen's civil defense rescue unit descend into the crater of the Kharadat Damt volcano during efforts to recover the body of climber Al-Qaqaa bin Antar

The city of Damt is about 100 miles south of Sanaa. The extinct volcano is one of the area’s best-known sites, and the region is considered a tourist destination known for sulfur springs. At the top of the mountain where bin Antar died is a circular opening, and at its base is a hot sulfur lake that draws visitors.