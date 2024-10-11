1 murdered in missile fire on the Galilee

One man was murdered on Friday in a missile attack on the Upper Galilee. He was a foreign worker who was driving a tractor when the anti-tank missile hit. At least two others were injured in the attack. The IDF shot down two attack drones the entered Israeli air space from Lebanon. Hezbollah rockets continued to target the Galilee throughout the morning.

The military said its jets killed Hezbollah's commander of the anti-tank missile force in South Lebanon. The strike came after forces operating on the ground directed the jets to where terrorists were in battle with them.

2 View gallery Rockets intercepted over the Upper Galilee ( Photo: Spiegel Communications )

A Hezbollah-affiliated news site said the IDF once again fired at a UNIFIL position in South Lebanon after condemnations of Israel in the United Nations on Thursday following previous incidents of fire. Two members of the peacekeeping force were reported to be lightly hurt.

The Al Akhbar newspaper reported that Israel hoped to remove UNIFIL from South Lebanon and replace the peacekeepers with an alternative international force. According to the report, there is an American initiative to bring major alterations to UN resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War and to the deployment of international forces on Lebanon's borders with Israel and Syria.

2 View gallery UNIFIL position in South Lebanon ( Photo: Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters )

In an earlier rocket strike on the coastal areas in the north including the city of Acre and the northern suburbs of Haifa, some 25 projectiles were fired, one landing in an industrial zone in Kiryat Bialik, causing damage but no injuries.

Hezbollah rockets intercepted over the Galilee on Friday ( Spiegel Communications )





The military said it had also shot down an attack drone targeting Ashkelon in the early morning. Sirens warned of the attack in the city and its surrounding areas but no damage or injury were reported.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: