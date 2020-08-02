Pompeo: Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days

President Donald Trump will take action shortly on Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government, posing a risk to U.S. national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

