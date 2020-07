Knesset on Wednesday passed into law a bill that allows the Shin Bet security agency to track cellphones of confirmed coronavirus carriers in case other contact tracing measures do not suffice.

The legislation will come into effect immediately and will last for three weeks until a civilian alternative is developed.

