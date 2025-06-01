Missile launched from Yemen triggers sirens across central Israel, Jerusalem

An IDF spokesperson confirmed a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel, setting off warning sirens in central regions and delaying inbound flights; Defense systems engaged the threat, and no casualties have been reported, according to emergency services        

Gilad Meiri|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Tel aviv
Jerusalem
Yemen
Rocket sirens
Houthis
IDF spokesperson announced that a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel, prompting defense systems to engage in intercepting the threat. As a result, the Home Front Command indicated that alerts may be heard in the greater Tel Aviv area and central Israel, Jerusalem, and Shfela areas.
1 View gallery
Yemenite missile triggers alarms in central Israel Yemenite missile triggers alarms in central Israel
Yemenite missile triggers alarms in central Israel
(צילום: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah)
In response to the missile launch, rocket and missile warning sirens were activated in numerous communities across those specific regions. Additionally, flights scheduled to land at Ben Gurion Airport were delayed due to the situation, including an El Al flight from Boston and another from London.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
A statement from Magen David Adom, Israel's premier first aid organization, confirmed that, as of now, there have been no reports of casualties.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""