Missile launched from Yemen triggers sirens across central Israel, Jerusalem

IDF spokesperson announced that a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel, prompting defense systems to engage in intercepting the threat. As a result, the Home Front Command indicated that alerts may be heard in the greater Tel Aviv area and central Israel, Jerusalem, and Shfela areas.

