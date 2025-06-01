Missile launched from Yemen triggers sirens across central Israel, Jerusalem

IDF spokesperson announced that a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel, prompting defense systems to engage in intercepting the threat. As a result, the Home Front Command indicated that alerts may be heard in the greater Tel Aviv area and central Israel, Jerusalem, and Shfela areas.
In response to the missile launch, rocket and missile warning sirens were activated in numerous communities across those specific regions. Additionally, flights scheduled to land at Ben Gurion Airport were delayed due to the situation, including an El Al flight from Boston and another from London.
A statement from Magen David Adom, Israel's premier first aid organization, confirmed that, as of now, there have been no reports of casualties.