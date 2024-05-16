3 IDF soldiers injured, one seriously, in Hezbollah drone attack in Metula

An IDF soldier was seriously injured and two other soldiers were lightly injured by a suicide drone strike that crossed from Lebanon to the Metula area in the Galilee panhandle and struck a vehicle, according to the IDF spokesperson. The soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at Ziv Hospital in Safed and their families were informed The incident is under investigation.





Seriously injured soldier is airlifted to Rambam hospital









"The staff at the medical center are experienced with this type of injuries. Upon receiving the notification of the expected arrival of the injured, we prepared accordingly in the ER and the shock room. We will continue to maintain a high level of readiness for any scenario in the hope that we will not have to," said Dr. Alexander Braslavsky, director of the trauma unit of the Ziv Medical Center. Later, the seriously injured man was transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, and saidthat it was carried out using a UAV equipped with S5 missiles. The Al-Manar network, which belongs to the terrorist organization, published a video of the attack.

The Israeli Air Force carried out three waves of attacks in Lebanon on Thursday. The Qatar-based Al-Jazeera network reported that three were injured in an attack in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon and the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that two were killed in an attack whose location was not specified.

UAV attacks IDF military outpost in Metula





Hezbollah UAV attack in Metula

Earlier, the Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that an Israeli drone attacked a vehicle on Ramadiya Kana road in the Tsur district of southern Lebanon. The Saudi channel Al-Hadad reported citing unnamed sources that two Hezbollah operatives were killed in the attack. Local reports said that the vehicle that was attacked by a drone was in the gathering area for the funeral of Hussein Mekki, a senior Hezbollah commander who was killed Wednesday in the same district.

On Thursday morning about 40 rockets crossed from Lebanese territory in a barrage toward the Golan Heights. The IDF spokesman reported that several of them were successfully intercepted, and added: "A short time later, and after identifying the source of the launch, fighter jets attacked and destroyed one of the military positions from which the launches were carried out. A military building in the Eyta al-Sha'ab area, where terrorists were staying, and another military building in the Halta area were attacked."