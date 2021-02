Social activist Ruth Dayan died Thursday night at her home in Tel Aviv at the age of 103, her family said.

Dayan was the mother of former MK Yael Dayan, filmmaker Assi Dayan and sculptor Ehud Dayan. She was also the first wife of late defense minister Moshe Dayan.

