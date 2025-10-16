Sale of Argentina’s top TV network to Israel-critical owner raises concerns

The sale of Argentina’s most-watched television network, Telefe, by U.S. media giant Paramount to a local businessman known for outlets critical of Israel is stirring concern among Jewish and diplomatic circles.

Telefe, a dominant force in Argentine broadcasting, was quietly sold to Rosario-based entrepreneur Gustavo Scaglione, whose media holdings include Canal 3, La Capital newspaper and radio station LT8.

The deal—announced during Argentina’s prestigious Martín Fierro television awards and still pending completion—includes not only the flagship network but also its studios and regional and international channels.

The buyer’s editorial record, particularly his outlets’ coverage of Israel and the Middle East, has drawn scrutiny from members of Argentina’s Jewish community and some within the Israeli diplomatic sphere. Scaglione’s media has, at times, taken critical stances toward the State of Israel, prompting discomfort over the choice of buyer, especially given that other offers were reportedly on the table.

Until now, Telefe belonged to Paramount Global, previously under the Redstone family and more recently led by David Ellison following the Skydance merger. Both leadership groups have Jewish roots and a public history of support for Jewish causes and Israel.

Industry sources say the sale price was under $100 million—far below the $345 million Paramount paid for Telefe in 2016—fueling speculation that factors beyond economics may have influenced the decision. With no official explanation from Paramount, questions linger about whether ideological or political alignment played a role.

Though no public statements have been made, Jewish community leaders in Argentina have reportedly expressed concern in private. "Why would a group with deep Jewish ties transfer such a strategic asset to a buyer with a history of anti-Zionist editorial content?" one community figure told Ynet on condition of anonymity.

Analysts point to Telefe’s potential influence in shaping public opinion ahead of Argentina’s volatile election cycles. A review of Scaglione-owned coverage of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack and subsequent Hamas-Israel war shows a pattern of headlines and framing sympathetic to Palestinian narratives and often sharply critical of Israeli military action.