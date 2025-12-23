Turkey loses contact with plane carrying Libyan army chief, fears crash

Private jet carrying Libya’s army chief of staff lost contact shortly after takeoff from Ankara after requesting an emergency landing; Turkish officials say reports of a crash remain unconfirmed

Turkey's air traffic controllers lost contact on Tuesday with a private jet carrying Libya's military chief and four other people after a visit to Turkey, the Turkish interior minister said.
The minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said the Falcon 50 type business jet took off from Esenboga airport in Turkey's capital, Ankara, at 8:30 p.m. Contact with the aircraft was lost 40 minutes later, the minister said in a social media post.
A video purportedly showing the crash circulated online
The plane issued an emergency landing signal near Haymana, a district south of Ankara, before all communication ceased, Yerlikaya said.
Security camera footage aired on local television stations showed the night sky over Haymana suddenly lit up by what appeared to be an explosion.
The Libyan military chief, Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad
The Libyan military chief, Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, was in Ankara, where he met with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and other officials.
Following the reports, the airport in Ankara was closed and several flights were diverted to other locations, private NTV news channel reported.
