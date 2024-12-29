Lights of Hope virtual event: Illuminating the path to 2025

ILTV and Ynet News are proud to present the Lights of Hope virtual event, streaming live on Monday, December 30, at 9 p.m. (Israel time).
The event will be available on the Ynet News homepage, ILTV News YouTube channel, and other platforms. Featuring eight inspiring panels, the event symbolizes the eight candles of the menorah, each representing a light of hope for the coming year.
The themes of the panels are: Security, Regional Stability, Tikkun Olam, Sustainability, Education, Innovation, Sports, and Community. The goal is to spotlight areas where Israel and the Jewish people can find light and inspiration as they move forward into 2025.
The evening will begin with a special message from President Isaac Herzog and include interviews with Ministers Amichai Chikli and Ofir Sofer.
This year, Chanukah and New Year’s Eve coincide, creating a unique opportunity to celebrate both the Jewish Festival of Lights and the hope for a brighter year ahead. After a challenging 2024, marked by war and adversity, 2025 offers the promise of renewal and recovery for Israel.
“The year 2024 has been an unprecedented year for Israel,” said Maayan Hoffman, Executive Editor of ILTV. “We’ve faced a war on seven fronts, with hundreds of thousands of soldiers defending against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other threats. At the same time, we’ve fought another battle—a war of words on social media and in the media. These platforms have not only amplified antisemitism and anti-Zionist rhetoric but have also incited violence.”
Hoffman emphasized that Chanukah serves as a reminder of resilience and miracles.
“Chanukah celebrates the courage of the Maccabees, who triumphed against overwhelming odds to preserve Judaism. It’s a holiday of light and miracles—the oil that should have burned for one day lasted eight, illuminating the Temple in Jerusalem. This is the essence of the Lights of Hope event.”
The event is supported by six generous strategic partners: Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv, Belong, Gigawatt Impact, HaBithonistim, Nechama and Hatzala, and Save a Child’s Heart.
“Our strategic partners play a vital role in helping ILTV and Ynet News expand our reach and influence,” said Tom Zadok, CEO of ILTV. “As we continue to grow as leading media outlets for the English-speaking community worldwide, we recognize that people increasingly prefer video content. We’re committed to meeting this need by delivering the most important stories and headlines from Israel each day.”
Don’t miss this inspiring event. Watch live on the ILTV News YouTube channel or the Ynet homepage on December 30.