Trump brokers 3-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire; Zelensky jabs at Moscow over Victory Day parade

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday night a ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine that will remain in effect from Friday through Sunday, May 9-11. Trump said the move came at his “direct request” and had been approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky .

The ceasefire will allow Moscow’s Victory Day parade to take place later Friday in a scaled-down format amid heightened security around Putin and concerns over possible Ukrainian attacks. The parade marks 81 years since the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP, AP/Alex Brandon, Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP, Google arts & Culture )

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote, as usual, in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II. This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day.”

2 View gallery Heavy security in Red Square ahead of the parade ( Photo: REUTERS/Stringer )

Russia and Ukraine confirmed they had agreed to the ceasefire after Kyiv and Moscow accused each other earlier this week of violating separate unilateral truces announced by each side.

Trump later told reporters he would like to see a “substantial extension” of the ceasefire beyond the three-day pause he announced.

Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel that the ceasefire was arranged as part of U.S.-led negotiations and that humanitarian issues “remain the top priority.”

“The Red Square is less important to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners who can return home,” Zelenskyy said. “That is why, as part of the negotiation process mediated by the American side, we accepted Russia’s agreement to conduct a prisoner-of-war exchange in a 1,000-for-1,000 format.”

Zelensky also issued a decree “permitting” the military parade in Moscow to proceed and said Ukrainian weapons would not be aimed at Red Square.

Trump’s announcement followed what Zelensky described as “meaningful talks” between American and Ukrainian officials in Miami, while U.S. envoys are expected to visit Kyiv in the coming months.

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking to reporters on the Russian president’s behalf, said Moscow had also agreed to “Trump’s initiative.”