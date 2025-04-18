Two teens accused of Islamic State affiliation, planned attack on synagogue

Israeli authorities on Friday filed an indictment against two teenagers — an Israeli and a Palestinian from Hebron — accusing them of membership in the Islamic State group and conspiring to carry out a terrorist attack on a synagogue in the central Israeli city of Lod.
According to the indictment, the Israeli teen began communicating with ISIS operatives and supporters on social media in the months leading up to August 2024. Prosecutors said the teen adopted the group’s ideology and pledged allegiance in a video sent to his ISIS handler.
Due to his location in Israel, the teen was asked to carry out an attack on Israeli civilians in the name of ISIS, to which he agreed, prosecutors said. He allegedly selected a synagogue in Lod as the target and sent a photo of the location to his handler, who approved the choice.
“The original plan was to carry out a shooting attack during Saturday morning prayers, when the synagogue would be crowded with worshippers,” the indictment said.
Prosecutors said an initial plan to use an improvised firearm was abandoned. A revised plan allegedly involved the Israeli teen recruiting an accomplice to distract the synagogue’s security guard while he attacked the guard with a poisoned knife, took his weapon, and opened fire. The handler reportedly sent instructions for preparing the poison intended for the attack.
The indictment states that the Israeli teen later traveled to Hebron, where he met the Palestinian teen, told him about his affiliation with ISIS, explained the group’s ideology, and invited him to join. The Palestinian teen agreed and also pledged allegiance to the group, according to prosecutors.
The Israeli teen then shared the details of the planned attack and asked the second teen to join him. Prosecutors said the Palestinian teen agreed.
Authorities said the plot was ultimately foiled when the teens’ primary ISIS contact was arrested in Jordan. However, prosecutors noted that the Israeli teen continued to maintain contact with ISIS supporters, ran jihad-related social media groups, and expressed a continued desire to carry out attacks.