IDF downs Hezbollah drone in Israeli airspace

The IDF on Tuesday said it shot down a drone belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group that entered Israeli airspace.

In a brief statement, the military said it had monitored the aircraft throughout the incident and that at no point was there any danger to Israeli communities or forces.

Hezbollah fighters march in Lebanon ( Photo: Reuters )

It said the IDF remained on "high alert and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty," raising the possibility of an Israeli reprisal.

The army also reported that the drone was downed through electronic means and the device is currently being probed to understand whether it was used for surveillance purposes or was armed.

Tensions have been running high along Israel's northern frontier since July when Hezbollah accused the IDF of killing one of its operatives in an airstrike in Syria attributed to Israeli forces.

IDF forces near Mount Dov on the Lebanese border ( Photo: AFP )

As the group vowed to take its vengeance, the army bolstered its presence in the region, thwarting an attempted infiltration by a group of terrorists armed with assault rifles in late July.

During the incident near Mount Dov, IDF forces managed to eliminate 3-5 armed militants shortly after crossing the border from Lebanon into Israel.