Iran TV: Stampede at procession for slain general, some dead

Iranian state television is reporting that a stampede has erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in U.S. airstrike and that there are an unspecified number of people killed or injured.

State TV's online report on Tuesday says the incident happened in Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani's hometown of Kerman, in southeastern Iran.

