Police in Scotland cordon off streets in Glasgow after "targeted assault" - STV

Police in Scotland have cordoned off streets in Glasgow after a man was stabbed in what police has described as a targeted attack, Scottish Television (STV) and the Daily Mail newspaper reported.
STV quoted a police inspector, Gareth Griffiths, as saying it was a "targeted assault and we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public".
On Friday, six people, including a policeman, were stabbed at a hotel in the city center before the attacker was shot dead in an incident the police said they were not treating as terrorism.