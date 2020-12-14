Israel set for dramatic weather as sun gives way to rain

Israel is set for a dramatic weather change on Monday as unseasonably warm weather that reigned around the country over the past 24 hours is expected to be replaced by an intense storm system.

During the first part of the day the weather will be partly cloudy but warm, whilst in the afternoon, temperatures will cool and rain will spread throughout the country.

Lightening and thunderstorms in Naharoya ( Photo: Oren Kadosh )

The majority of the rain is set to fall in southern Israel, including southernmost city of Eilat that has not seen much precipitation this season. Flash flood warnings were issued for southern Israel’s Negev desert.

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will dip from 21 degrees Celsius during the day Sunday to 16 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 23 degrees during the day and 16 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the weather will be reach 19 degrees Celsius during the day and falling to 12 degrees overnight.

In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 23 degrees throughout the day to 16 degrees at night. In Israel's southernmost city of Eilat, the weather will remain relatively warm with 26 degrees during the day and 20 at night.

Flooding in southern Israel during a previous storm system ( Photo: Yotam Sinai )

On Tuesday, temperatures will drop further, with strong winds expected from the southwest. In the afternoon hours, the rain will spread to the northern and central parts of the country.

On Wednesday, the weather will be very wintry and rainy, with possible lightning and thunderstorms. Flood warnings set to be issued for coastal areas. Light snow is expected at the upper levels of Mount Hermon. On Thursday, light local rain is expected in some parts of the country.