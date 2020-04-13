Ya’alon calls on Gantz to quit coalition talks

It’s not too late for Blue & White leader Benny Gantz to pull out of negotiations to form a national unity government after being tricked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former political partner Moshe Ya’alon tweeted Monday.
“Benny, it’s clear that your naive intention to form a national unity government, met the cynical swindling of the accused who is fleeing justice,” tweeted Yaalon. “If you agree to meet his demands to entrench his regime, and make him a leader above the law, you will be misusing the mission that united us. It isn’t too late to fix your error of navigation,” added the former IDF chief of staff.