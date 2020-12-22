Channels
Tunisia says it does not intend to normalize relations with Israel

Reuters |
Published: 12.22.20 , 23:31
Tunisia is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Morocco last week joined the list of Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel this year, and Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king.
Tunisia's position dented speculation that it would be the next Arab country to normalize relations with Israel at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.