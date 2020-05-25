IDF troops fire at 2 suspects with sickles during attack in West Bank

Israeli troops fired at two Palestinians who attempted to stab the soldiers with sickles during the army's operational activity in the West Bank on Monday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The incident occurred near the settlement of Amichai in the Binyamin region close to Ramallah.

A sickle, a single-handed agricultural tool ( Photo: Wikipedia )

No Israeli soldiers had been hurt in the attack, while the two assailants managed to flee despite being hit by bullets.

The incident occurred at Givat HaMeriva, an area known for land disputes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians, during a riot staged by Palestinian youth.

Recently there has been a spike in altercations in the area between Jewish settlers and local residents.

Givat HaMeriva ( Photo: Geulat Zion )

Israeli defense sources say the outbreak in violence is a result of an alleged provocation by 30 settlers from the settlement of Yitzhar, who arrived at the Palestinian village of Hawara near Nablus a few days ago.

They reportedly staged a demonstration in the Palestinian village in protest of another altercation a day earlier.



