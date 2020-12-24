Iranian hacker group broke to the server of the Israeli cyber security company Portnox

The Iranian cyber group Pay2key announced it had successfully hacked into the computers of the Israeli cyber security company Portnox, one of the most prominent companies in the field.

The attackers published a long list of documents containing information on Portnox' customers, including Amdocs, Bezeq, Elbit, El Al, Clalit Health Fund, and more.

