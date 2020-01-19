Libya players agree to respect arms embargo, push cease-fire

World powers and other countries with interests in Libya's long-running civil war agreed Sunday to respect a much-violated arms embargo, hold off on military support to the warring parties and push them to reach a full cease-fire, German and U.N. leaders said.
The agreement came after about four hours of talks at the chancellery in Berlin. German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted leaders of 11 countries, with Libya's two main rival leaders also in the German capital but not at the main conference table.
First published: 23:38 , 01.19.20