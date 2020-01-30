Health ministry publishes guidelines for Israelis traveling back from areas hit by coronavirus

The health ministry published on Thursday guidelines for Israelis traveling back from areas hit by the coronavirus.

The new directive urges Israelis who have been to China in the past 14 days not to go to public spaces for a two-week period.

In any case of a fever, coughing or shortness of breath, patients are instructed to contact a health care provider or emergency room and notify them in advance that the patient has been in China recently.

Patients are also instructed to cover their mouth and nose with masks or other available cloth.

Absence from work during this two-week period would not require patients to obtain sick leave from a physician.