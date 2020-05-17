Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
30C
המונים בחופי תל אביב
Hundreds of Israelis flock to Tel Aviv beaches over the weekend despite government's emergency coronavirus regulations
Photo: Moti Kimchi
Hundreds of Israelis flock to Tel Aviv beaches over the weekend despite government's emergency coronavirus regulations

Defying health orders, Israelis flock to beaches amid heatwave

Although beaches set to officially reopen only on Wednesday, thousands of beachgoers could be seen sunbathing and swimming in the sea over the weekend, despite restrictions meant to combat COVID-19; police, inspectors fail to enforce health rules

Itay Blumenthal |
Published: 05.17.20 , 09:10
Hundreds of Israelis took advantage of the scorching hot temperatures and flocked to Tel Aviv's beaches over the weekend, despite the government's emergency coronavirus regulations.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Although beaches set to officially reopen on Wednesday, many could be seen swimming in the sea and sunbathing on the beachfront, both of which are prohibited under the current Health Ministry orders.
    המונים בחופי תל אביבהמונים בחופי תל אביב
    Hundreds of Israelis flock to Tel Aviv beaches over the weekend despite government's emergency coronavirus regulations
    (Photo: Moti Kimchi)
    The municipality's inspectors patrolled the shore alongside police officers, but did not enforce the guidelines and did not hand out fines.
    Many of the people at the beach said they struggle to follow the Health Ministry orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
    המונים בחופי תל אביבהמונים בחופי תל אביב
    Hundreds of Israelis flock to Tel Aviv beaches over the weekend despite government's emergency coronavirus regulations
    (Photo: Motti Kimchi )
    "One minute they tell us that schools will open on Sunday, next thing you know, they don't," said Shmuel. "One minute they tell us we're allowed to go to the beach, the next, we can't. I don't understand what they want from me anymore. I'm having a lot of fun, the people of Israel are back at the beach, coronavirus is over, that's that."
    אלפי מתרחצים בחופי תל אביב על אף הנחיות הסגראלפי מתרחצים בחופי תל אביב על אף הנחיות הסגר
    (Photo: Yariv Katz)
    "It's a great experience," Tal told Ynet. "There are some inspectors that do a bit of trouble and tell us that whoever goes into the water will get a NIS 500 fine, but I don't see them writing any reports. It's a bit of a bizarre situation."
    "The inspectors say we can go to other places. This beach is prohibited but they told us to stay," said her friend, Avigail. "If we're at a safe distance away from everyone, then what's the problem? There's a heatwave an everybody's outside anyway. Everyone will just follow the rules, and everything will be great. I enjoy it very much."
    Talkbacks for this article 0