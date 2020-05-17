Defying health orders, Israelis flock to beaches amid heatwave

Hundreds of Israelis took advantage of the scorching hot temperatures and flocked to Tel Aviv's beaches over the weekend, despite the government's emergency coronavirus regulations.

Although beaches set to officially reopen on Wednesday, many could be seen swimming in the sea and sunbathing on the beachfront, both of which are prohibited under the current Health Ministry orders.

Hundreds of Israelis flock to Tel Aviv beaches over the weekend despite government's emergency coronavirus regulations ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

The municipality's inspectors patrolled the shore alongside police officers, but did not enforce the guidelines and did not hand out fines.

Many of the people at the beach said they struggle to follow the Health Ministry orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Hundreds of Israelis flock to Tel Aviv beaches over the weekend despite government's emergency coronavirus regulations ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

"One minute they tell us that schools will open on Sunday, next thing you know, they don't," said Shmuel. "One minute they tell us we're allowed to go to the beach, the next, we can't. I don't understand what they want from me anymore. I'm having a lot of fun, the people of Israel are back at the beach, coronavirus is over, that's that."

( Photo: Yariv Katz )

"It's a great experience," Tal told Ynet. "There are some inspectors that do a bit of trouble and tell us that whoever goes into the water will get a NIS 500 fine, but I don't see them writing any reports. It's a bit of a bizarre situation."