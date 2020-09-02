Netanyahu: Israeli airliners will fly 'directly' to UAE

Israeli airliners will be allowed to fly directly to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday shortly after Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to "all countries" flying to and from the United Arab Emirates.
In a video message, Netanyahu did not explicitly say Israeli planes could overfly Saudi territory but he traced the future flight route on a map to indicate it would be so.
In a first, Riyadh gave permission for Israeli flag carrier El Al to use its airspace on Monday and Tuesday to fly to and from the UAE.