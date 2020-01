The Spanish government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from Wuhan, China, over coronavirus concerns, Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.

The Spanish government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from Wuhan, China, over coronavirus concerns, Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.

The Spanish government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from Wuhan, China, over coronavirus concerns, Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.