UN: Navalny's life in 'serious danger', must be treated abroad

U.N. human rights experts called on Russia on Wednesday to allow jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be medically evacuated and treated abroad, saying they believed his life was at risk.

Navalny has been kept in harsh conditions in a high-security penal colony and "denied access to adequate medical care", conditions that may amount to torture, they said in a statement.

