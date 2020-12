The Director General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Hezi Levi, said that the governemnt's two-week general closure, which will start this coming Sunday - may be extended beyond the initial two weeks.

The Director General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Hezi Levi, said that the governemnt's two-week general closure, which will start this coming Sunday - may be extended beyond the initial two weeks.

The Director General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Hezi Levi, said that the governemnt's two-week general closure, which will start this coming Sunday - may be extended beyond the initial two weeks.