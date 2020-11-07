Channels
Netanyahu said to have signed off on the deal
Photo: AFP, GPO
F-35 fighter jet

Trump administration advances $10 billion defense sale to UAE

Sources say notification about the ordnance was sent to lawmakers late on Thursday and includes potential sale of precision-guided munitions, non-precision bombs, missiles and advanced F-35 jets

Reuters |
Published: 11.07.20 , 09:58
The U.S. State Department sent Congress an informal notification of plans to sell $10 billion of defense equipment, including precision-guided munitions, non-precision bombs and missiles to the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. congressional aide said on Friday.
    • The informal notification about the ordnance, which was sent to lawmakers late on Thursday, came just after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration informed Congress it planned to sell sophisticated armed aerial drones to the UAE.
    F-35 fighter jet
    (Photo: Lockheed Martin )
    A State Department spokesman declined comment, saying its policy was not to confirm or comment on proposed defense sales until Congress is formally notified.
    Both of the recent informal notifications came on the heels of last week's notification of a potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to the Middle East country.
    Trump brokered a deal in September in which the UAE forged official ties with Israel.
    Netanyahu said to have signed off on the deal
    (Photo: AFP, GPO)
    The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees - whose members have criticized UAE's role in civilian deaths in Yemen's civil war - review major weapons sales under an informal process before State sends its formal notification to the legislative branch.
    Any deal the United States makes to sell weapons in the Middle East must satisfy decades of agreement with Israel that the U.S.-made equipment must not impair Israel's "qualitative military edge," guaranteeing U.S. weapons furnished to Israel are "superior in capability" to those sold to its neighbors.
