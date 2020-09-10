Health minister pushing for full High Holiday lockdown

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is calling for a full lockdown across Israel during the Jewish High Holidays, which begin next Friday with Rosh Hashanah (New Year) and end on October 9.

