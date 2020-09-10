Health minister pushing for full High Holiday lockdown

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is calling for a full lockdown across Israel during the Jewish High Holidays, which begin next Friday with Rosh Hashanah (New Year) and end on October 9.
Edelstein, who is currently in quarantine after coming into contact with an infected person, was to present his plan to ministers at a meeting Thursday afternoon to decide on steps for the holiday season.
The health minister's plan includes shutting all academic institutions, work places and gatherings and putting the entire public sector on an emergency footing.