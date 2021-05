Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip which killed at least 20 people were "indiscriminate and irresponsible," Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Tuesday.

Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip which killed at least 20 people were "indiscriminate and irresponsible," Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Tuesday.

Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip which killed at least 20 people were "indiscriminate and irresponsible," Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Tuesday.