Iranian hackers say they infiltrated Israel Aerospace Industries

The Iranian hacker group Pay2Key announced Sunday that they managed to infiltrate servers belonging to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

IAI is a state-owned company that produces Israel's civilian and military aircraft, missiles and aeronautical and astronautical technologies.

As prove, the hackers posted on their Darkweb site a list of users belonging to the IAI subsidiary Elta Systems.

Among the names was Camila Edry, head of cyber projects development at the company.

"IAI might think they have the most protected network, but this should be backed with proof," the hackers wrote.

The group also wrote that the most "interesting part" of Elta System's servers would be access to the company's files - which include various classified projects, videos and research.

"Do I have possession of them? Who knows," the hackers wrote.

During the previous weekend, Pay2Key released on their website a questionnaire ranking the level of cybersecurity at IAI, the Transportation and Health ministries.

IAI said no breaches were made into their servers and that they were currently monitoring the situation.

Many on Iranian social media condoned Pay2Key's actions, wishing them success in infiltrating the "Zionists' computers."

IAI has yet to respond to the hacker group's post.