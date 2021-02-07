Senior health official urges caution in exit from lockdown

Dr. Sharon Alrai-Price warned on Sunday, that there may be tens of thousands Israelis infected by coronavirus if the exit from the lockdown is too quick.
Speaking to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee the senior health official said the government hoped that with vaccines having been administered to over 3 million Israelis already, the spread of the virus would be slowed but that was not the case and the new variants are causing more illness.
"We are still far from herd immunity," she said adding that 2.5 million children are not eligible to receive the vaccine.
First published: 13:16 , 02.07.21