Senior health official urges caution in exit from lockdown

Dr. Sharon Alrai-Price warned on Sunday, that there may be tens of thousands Israelis infected by coronavirus if the exit from the lockdown is too quick.

Dr. Sharon Alrai-Price warned on Sunday, that there may be tens of thousands Israelis infected by coronavirus if the exit from the lockdown is too quick.

Dr. Sharon Alrai-Price warned on Sunday, that there may be tens of thousands Israelis infected by coronavirus if the exit from the lockdown is too quick.