UN: Possible war crimes in Yemen fuelled by arms flows from West, Iran

Weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to the warring sides in Yemen are fuelling the six-year-old conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led coalition airstrikes and Houthi shelling, UN investigators said on Wednesday.

Coalition airstrikes in the past year may amount to war crimes, while the Iran-aligned Houthi movement carried out killings and other abuses that may also constitute war crimes, they said in a report.

