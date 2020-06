In light of the increasing number of coronavirus infections, the government on Thursday designated several neighborhoods in Arab communities as "restricted coronavirus areas."

Among the restricted areas are neighborhoods 13 and 24 in Rahat and neighborhood 2 in Arara BaNegev.

