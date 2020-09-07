Virus czar apologizes for criticism of top ultra-Orthodox rabbi

Kanievsky was reported to tell ultra-Orthodox students not to get tested for the coronavirus, prompting a rebuke from Gamzu who warned he was endangering public health.

"I regret the misunderstanding as a result of the biased publication of the remarks of Rabbi Kanievsky, who I respect and admire, and take back what I said," Gamzu said.

