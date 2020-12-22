Supreme Court hears challenge to Jewish nation law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday was hearing a case against a contentious law that defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, marking the beginning of a landmark challenge against legislation that opponents say discriminates against minorities.

Critics say the law further downgrades the status of Israel's Arab minority, which makes up around 20% of the country's population. Proponents claim the legislation merely enshrined Israel's existing Jewish character into law.

