Israel signals openness to future joint missile defence with Gulf partners

Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday.
But the official, Moshe Patel, who heads the Israeli Missile Defense Organisation which is part of the Defense Ministry, said it was premature to pursue any such deals, and Washington's approval would be needed if Israeli systems developed with U.S. technology or funding were involved.
"Things can be done, maybe in the future," Patel said when asked during a conference call with reporters if any of the systems might be offered to Israel's new partners in the Gulf or synchronised with comparable systems deployed there.