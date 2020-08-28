Acting leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood arrested in Cairo

Egyptian authorities said on Friday they had arrested the acting leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mahmoud Ezzat, during a raid on an apartment in Cairo.

The arrest is the latest blow to Egypt's oldest and most organized Islamist movement, which has been crushed in a sweeping crackdown since it was forced from power seven years ago.

Ezzat was an influential former deputy to Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie and was seen as a hardliner within the group. He became acting leader after Badie's arrest in August 2013.