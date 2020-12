Education Minister Yoav Galant tells Ynet that he working on a plan to shorten the Passover holiday for schools, which usually lasts almost three weeks.

Education Minister Yoav Galant tells Ynet that he working on a plan to shorten the Passover holiday for schools, which usually lasts almost three weeks.

Education Minister Yoav Galant tells Ynet that he working on a plan to shorten the Passover holiday for schools, which usually lasts almost three weeks.