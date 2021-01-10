Retired justice to head Submarine Affair inquiry committee

Former State Comptroller, retired justice Yosef Shapira, agreed to accept Defense Minister Benny Gantz's proposal and serve as chairman of the commission of inquiry that will examine the Submarine Affair - which allegedly saw Israeli officials advocating for the purchase of submarines and patrol boats in return for kickbacks.
This is after the previous chairman of the committee, retired judge Amnon Strashnov, resigned from the position last month, after he claimed that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit tried to cut the committee's authority.