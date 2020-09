The ministers and Knesset members of the Torah Judaism Party sent a scathing letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the decisions made by coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

The ministers and Knesset members of the Torah Judaism Party sent a scathing letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the decisions made by coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

The ministers and Knesset members of the Torah Judaism Party sent a scathing letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the decisions made by coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu.