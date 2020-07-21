Iran president calls Iraqi premier's visit 'turning point'

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called a visit Tuesday by the new prime minister of Iraq, where the U.S. military has a presence, "a turning point" in the countries' relations and vowed to continue supporting the neighboring Arab nation.
Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived on his first official visit abroad since taking office more than two months ago, Iranian media reported.
State television showed footage of al-Kadhimi landing at Tehran's Mehrabad airport. The TV outlet said al-Khadhimi would meet top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Rouhani.